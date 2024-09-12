CBI books Deputy Director, RoC Mumbai for alleged demand of Rs 2 crore bribe

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Deputy Director, Registrar of Companies Mumbai for allegedly seeking Rs 2 crore bribe for preparing a favourable report for a company under investigation, officials said on Thursday.

Following the registration of the FIR against Deputy Director Sai Shankar Landa on Tuesday, the central agency had conducted a search operation at his premises in Mumbai and his native place in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday, they said.

The CBI action had come on a complaint from a businessman whose company was under investigation by RoC Mumbai. It was alleged that bribe of Rs 2 crore was made for preparing a favourable report in the ongoing investigation his company at ROC Mumbai, the FIR said.

"The allegations mentioned in the complaint has been discretely verified in presence of Panch Witnesses on April 23, 2024, which reveals that Sai Shankar Landa, Deputy Director, Registrar of Companies, Mumbai has after negotiation, agreed to accept bribe of Rs. 30-35 lakhs from the complainant," the CBI FIR alleged.

After verification, the CBI obtained sanction for proceeding against Landa under under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and registered a case.