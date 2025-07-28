CBI probing case related to individual conduct reported from NCLT Mumbai bench: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Probe agency CBI is investigating a case pertaining to individual conduct, reported from the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the government said on Monday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra said a case has been reported from NCLT Mumbai Bench, which is under investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"NCLT has ensured full co-operation in the investigation being conducted by the investigating agency. The allegations pertain to individual conduct and do not reflect on the institution as a whole," he said.

The minister was responding to queries on whether there is corruption at NCLT and whether the activities of some officials of the tribunal are under probe by investigation agencies like CBI for corruption charges.

The queries were asked by Anil Yeshwant Desai from Shiv Sena (UBT).

NCLT works in a transparent and accountable manner complying with guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission issued from time to time, the minister said. PTI RAM DRR