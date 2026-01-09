CBIC flags fake GST notices, advises taxpayers to verify DIN

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The CBIC on Friday flagged fake GST notices being sent to businesses and asked taxpayers to report such frauds immediately.

Replying to a social media user who complained on X about receiving a call from a purported GST officer, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said fraudsters are sending fake summons mimicking official GST documents. They use the CGST logo and fake DIN numbers to make it look genuine, the CBIC said.

The CBIC advised taxpayers to verify the Document Identification Number (DIN) mentioned in every communication on the CBIC portal. "If it's real you'll get a confirmation. If not, report it immediately," the CBIC said. PTI JD JD ANU ANU