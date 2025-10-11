CBIC initiates vigilance inquiry into Wintrack allegations of bribery against Chennai Customs

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Indirect tax department CBIC on Saturday said a vigilance investigation is being initiated on the bribery allegations against Chennai Customs by Wintrack Inc, and has posted the accused customs officers out of their jurisdiction.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it has received the factual enquiry report from the Department of Revenue (DoR), which was mandated to undertake a fair, transparent and fact-based enquiry into the allegations made by Wintrack Inc regarding alleged irregularities in Chennai Customs.

"The report also indicates the possibility of cheating and private fraud by the importer's own agents and intermediaries," the CBIC said in a post on X.

Licence of the Customs Broker Agent named in the report has been suspended under regulation 16 of Customs Brokers Licensing Regulations, 2018 pending the final outcome of the vigilance investigation. Also, a police complaint has been lodged against the unauthorised intermediaries, it said.

Chennai-based Wintrack Inc, an import company, on October 1 took to X to announce shutting down of its business alleging harassment by Chennai customs officials and demand for bribes.

Wintrack Inc Founder Ganeshan also posted a video on X detailing the sequence of events since January 2025 that led to his decision of closing down of his business. He said his shipments were held up by Chennai customs and released only after the bribe asked for by customs officials was paid.

The CBIC said based on the prima facie findings by the revenue department, a thorough vigilance investigation is being initiated, which is proposed to be completed in a time frame of 4-6 weeks.

To ensure the investigation is credible, free and fair, CBIC has relieved the officers identified in the report of their present responsibilities with immediate effect and posted them out of the jurisdiction.

Further, CBIC is constituting a Task Force under Member (Customs) to take further corrective operational measures. These include a comprehensive review of all pending cases to ensure consistent, transparent and legally correct application of regulations, with particular attention to MSMEs and small-scale importers.

The task force will ensure that there is no scope for misuse of authority or retribution against complainants, with close monitoring of such cases for fair and expeditious disposal as per law.

The task force will look to implement complete anonymity in customs faceless assessment by masking additional details and issuing appropriate instructions to all officers and strictly enforcing access to customs locations to only authorised CHAs (Custom House Agents).

"These measures underscore the government's commitment to ensuring integrity in Customs administration, strengthening systemic processes, and facilitate seamless trade and commerce," the CBIC said. PTI JD HVA