CBIC issues circular to encourage women participation in trade

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked field offices to support in upskilling women logistics service providers and custom brokers as well as for custodians of freight stations to ensure safe and secure working environment.

Advertisment

The CBIC has issued two circulars coinciding with International Women's Day on March 8.

One relates to encouraging women participation in international trade, while the other is on inclusion of gender specific infrastructure facilities to be provided by the custodians of Inland Container Depot (ICD), container freight station (CFS) and Air Freight Stations (AFS).

"It has been decided that in addition the existing infrastructural facilities as provided by the custodian CFS/AFS/ICD -- following gender specific infrastructure facilities may also be encouraged for inclusiveness of women participation," it said.

Advertisment

The CBIC said gender responsive infrastructure at the logistics facilities, including sufficient lighting, panic buttons, should be set up to improve workplace efficiency of women. Also provision should be made for care infrastructure and services, especially crèches, it added.

The CBIC directed its field formations to ensure representation of women in the Permanent Trade Facilitation Committee (PTFC) and Customs Clearance Facilitation Committee (CCFC) meeting.

Also, it encouraged the trade bodies/custodians to establish dedicated help desks and processing mechanisms for women traders and women logistics service providers.

CBIC also directed field offices to ensure support in upskilling women logistics service providers, freight forwarders and custom brokers by offering relevant trainings for women. PTI JD HVA