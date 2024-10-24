CBIC launches training programme focusing on behavioural skills of taxmen

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has launched a training programme focusing on behavioural skills and sensitivity of its officers while dealing with taxpayers.

The Behavioral Sensitization training programme is designed to train about 35,000 officials at various levels, including Inspectors, Superintendents, Assistant Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners.

"By focusing on behavioural skills and sensitivity, the program aims to foster a more responsive and empathetic approach to governance, ultimately improving service delivery and public interactions," the finance ministry said in a statement.

This initiative has been kicked off by CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal with 52 batches across all 32 zones of CBIC. PTI JD DRR DRR