CBIC to launch SWIFT 2.0, revamped Atithi app

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will on Thursday launch single-window platform SWIFT 2.0, release the Digital Travellers Guide; and the revamped Atithi app.

The finance ministry, in a statement, said that Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary will preside over the International Customs Day 2026 along with Arvind Shrivastava, Secretary, Department of Revenue; Vivek Chaturvedi, Chairman, CBIC; and other officials.

SWIFT is a single-window platform to ensure digital clearance for exports and imports. Atithi app is meant for international passengers to get their baggage cleared from customs while arriving in India.

CBIC will host the National Symposium on Customs Reforms and International Customs Day 2026 with the theme of 'Customs protecting society through vigilance and commitment', it said in a statement.

The International Customs Day 2026 will witness screening of a short film on Customs Reforms; an audio-visual presentation and launch of Single Window SWIFT 2.0; release of the SWIFT 2.0 Booklet and the Digital Travellers Guide; and release of the revamped Atithi App, the statement added.

The celebrations will also witness the stakeholder feedback from representatives of trade and industry.

Prior to the International Customs Day 2026 celebrations, CBIC will also organise the National Symposium on Customs Reforms 2026.

The session will comprehensively cover trust-based customs processes and digital governance, including recent legal changes and import procedural reforms.

It will also highlight the evolution of the digital ecosystem through initiatives such as SWIFT 2.0 and the Customs Integrated System (CIS).

In addition, the discussions will focus on emerging export opportunities, including courier reforms, fisheries enablement and export procedure reforms. Special emphasis will also be placed on ease of living measures, particularly reforms relating to baggage rules and personal imports. PTI JD HVA