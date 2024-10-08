CBRE bags USD 3mn contract for facilities management of NetApp office properties in India

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Real estate consultant CBRE has bagged USD 3 million contract for integrated facilities management of tech firm NetApp's 1.07 million square feet office assets in India.

In a statement on Tuesday, CBRE announced a "partnership for integrated facilities management of NetApp’s 1.07 million square feet office assets in India".

The portfolio consists of NetApp’s campus in Bengaluru and sales offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi.

"The contract, valued at USD 3 million has been awarded for 3 years," it said.

CBRE said the contract encompasses comprehensive facility management services, including account management, finance & budget management, procurement management, transport Management, F&B Management, cleaning & janitorial and Repair & Maintenance.

Rajesh Pandit, Managing Director, Global Workplace Solutions, India & Property Management, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "Amidst the dynamic real estate landscape, facility management emerges as a cornerstone in ensuring the long-term viability of any asset." As occupier and tenant preferences evolve rapidly, Pandit said robust facility management practices become paramount in fostering productivity and enhancing asset attractiveness. PTI MJH DR DR