CCEA raises sugarcane FRP by 4.41% to Rs 355/qtl for 2025-26

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday decided to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane by 4.41 per cent to Rs 355 per quintal for the upcoming 2025-26 season beginning October.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping in the interest of sugarcane farmers.

For the current 2024-25 season, the FRP of sugarcane has been fixed at Rs 340 per quintal.

FRP is the minimum price mandated by the Government of India that sugar mills are legally obligated to pay sugarcane farmers for their produce.

Briefing media after the CCEA meeting, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the FRP of Rs 355 per quintal has been approved for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 per cent.

The government has also decided that there will not be any deduction in the case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5 per cent. Such farmers will get Rs 329.05 per cent for sugarcane in the ensuing 2025-26 season, he said.