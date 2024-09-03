CCI approves Canadian pension fund's additional stake buy in Highway Infrastructure Trust

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board's proposal to acquire additional unitholding in Highway Infrastructure Trust.

"CCI approves additional acquisition of unitholding by 2452991 Ontario Ltd in Highway Infrastructure Trust," CCI said in a post on X.

Ontario Ltd (OTPP 1) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (OTPPB).

Highway Infrastructure Trust is a Sebi-registered infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

In another post on X, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted its approval for Citrine Inclusion's acquisition of stake in Utkarsh CoreInvest Ltd.

Citrine is an investment holding company registered in Ireland. The firm is owned, controlled and managed by LeapFrog Group GP, a social impact focused private equity investment firm.

"CCI approves the acquisition of shareholding in Utkarsh CoreInvest Ltd by Citrine Inclusion Ltd," the regulator said.

Utkarsh CoreInvest Ltd (UCL) is a RBI-registered core investment company. It is the holding company of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

CCI said it has cleared both the deals.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace. PTI HG HVA