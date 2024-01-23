CCI approves merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with AU Small Finance Bank

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with AU Small Finance Bank, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.

In October last year, the board of directors of AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and that of Fincare Small Finance Bank (Fincare SFB) approved an all-stock merger of AU SFB and Fincare SFB.

As per the terms of scheme of amalgamation, Fincare Business Services, promoter of Fincare SFB, shall infuse Rs 700 crore into Fincare SFB prior to the completion of the merger.

"...CCI vide its letter dated January 23, 2024 has communicated that CCI in its meeting held on January 23, 2024, considered and approved the proposed combination involving amalgamation of Fincare Small Finance Bank Limited into and with AU Small Finance Bank...," AU SBF said in the filing to stock exchanges.

The lender further said the scheme remains subject to the Reserve Bank of India's approval.

Shares of AU SFB ended at Rs 715.95 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, down 4.2 per cent. PTI NKD TRB