CCI approves merger of two Girnar group firms, 2 others with Artivatic Data Labs

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI on Friday cleared the proposed merger of four entities including two CarDekho owner Girnar group firms, into Artivatic Data Labs.

Two Girnar group entities, Girnar Finserv and Girnar Insurance Brokers, and two others -- D2C Consulting Services, and RB Info Services.

Girnar Finserv and Girnar Insurance are controlled by Girnar Software Pvt Ltd, which operates platforms such as CarDekho, BikeDekho, TruckDekho, ZigWheels and CollegeDekho.

"The proposed combination envisages that Girnar Finserv, Girnar Insurance, D2C Consulting and RB Info will merge into and ultimately be housed in Artivatic, pursuant to the merger framework agreement executed on 12th May 2025," the regulator said in a release.

Girnar Insurance runs the online insurance platform InsuranceDekho, which holds a composite broking licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

"CCI approves the proposed merger of Girnar Finserv Pvt Ltd; Girnar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd; D2C Consulting Services Pvt Ltd; RB Info Services Pvt Ltd into Artivatic Data Labs Pvt Ltd," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a post on X.

D2C Consulting Services, D2C Insurance Broking, and RB Info Services jointly operate the RenewBuy platform, which simplifies access to insurance and financial products through a network of digitally enabled advisors.

Artivatic Data Labs provides insurance-related IT services such as API based and SaaS solutions for underwriting and claim assistance.

In a separate release, CCI on Friday cleared private equity firm Creador's proposal to acquire a stake in pharma company La Renon Healthcare.

Kuala Lumpur-based Creador through its affiliate Rajadhiraja Ltd is acquiring a stake in La Renon Healthcare Pvt Ltd (LRHPL).

"The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of a certain shareholding in La Renon Healthcare Pvt Ltd by Rajadhiraja Ltd (acquirer)," the regulator said in a release.

The acquirer is a special purpose vehicle owned and controlled by Creador VI LP, and presently does not directly carry out any business activities in India.

LRHPL is involved in the pharmaceutical sector and is engaged, in activities relatingto manufacturing and/or distribution of pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceuticals and dietarysupplements, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. PTI HG HG MR MR