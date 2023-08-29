CCI approves Orogen-Brunson's stake purchase in Brillio Holdings

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved the Orogen-Brunson LP's acquisition of stake in Brillio Holdings.

The combination pertains to the acquisition of certain shareholding in Brillio Holdings, Inc by Orogen-Brunson LP.

Orogen-Brunson LP is a limited partnership formed in the USA. It is part of the Orogen Holdings LLC and Atairos Group, Inc.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the CCI said it has approved the "acquisition of certain shareholding in Brillio Holdings, Inc. by Orogen-Brunson L.P." Brillio Holdings is a US-based global technology consulting and business solutions company. The firm has operations in the country through its subsidiary Brillio India Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.