CCI chief Ravneet Kaur gets addl charge as NFRA Chairperson

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Competition Commission of India (CCI) chief Ravneet Kaur has been given the additional charge as the NFRA Chairperson, according to sources.

After the completion of his three-year tenure, Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey retired as the Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on March 31.

The sources aware of the development on Thursday said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved entrusting Kaur with the additional charge of NFRA Chairperson.

The additional charge will be for a period of three months starting from April 1, 2025 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, the sources said.

NFRA was set up under the companies law in October 2018.

In September 2021 also, the government had given then CCI chief Ashok Kumar Gupta the additional charge as the NFRA Chairperson till the appointment of Pandey as the full-time head. PTI RAM RAM SHW