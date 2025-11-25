CCI clears ICICI Prudential AMC's proposal to acquire certain biz units of ICICI Venture Fund

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared the proposal of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company to acquire certain businesses from ICICI Venture Funds Management Company.

"The proposed combination involves the acquisition of certain businesses from the seller (ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Ltd) by the acquirer (ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd)," the competition watchdog said in a release.

ICICI AMC is involved in managing mutual funds, providing portfolio management services, managing alternative investment funds, and providing advisory services to offshore clients.

The asset management company is a joint venture between ICICI Bank Ltd and Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc.

As part of the deal, the acquirer will take over two key business components: the investment management business that comprises managing and/or sponsoring five Sebi-registered alternative investment funds, and the business of providing non-exclusive, non-binding advice to an identified offshore investment fund.

The advisory business pertains to the provision of non-binding, non-exclusive investment recommendations and advice regarding private equity investments in India under an investment advisory agreement, the release said.

In a separate release on Tuesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) granted its nod for the acquisition of Toyota Industries Corporation by Toyota Asset Preparatory Co, Ltd.

"The proposed combination relates to the proposed acquisition by Toyota Asset Preparatory Co, Ltd (acquirer) of 100 per cent shareholding of Toyota Industries Corporation (TIC/target) and is being undertaken to effectuate the restructuring and consolidation of TIC within the Toyota group," the antitrust regulator said.

Toyota Asset Preparatory Co, Ltd will eventually be held to the extent of 99 per cent by Toyota Fudosan Co, Ltd.

The acquirer is not engaged in any businesses/activities in India or globally. Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), however, is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobile vehicles and automotive parts in India.

In India, Toyota Industries Corporation is engaged in the sales and servicing of material handling equipment, the manufacture and sales of engines and transmission parts for passenger vehicles, the manufacture and sales of textile machinery, and the provision of automated logistics solutions.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

In another release, the antitrust regulator approved the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Jhajjar Power Ltd by Jindal Jhajjar Power Ltd.

Jindal Jhajjar Power Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jindal Power Limited (JPL). JPL is engaged in power (including thermal power) production, while Jhajjar Power is engaged in thermal power production.