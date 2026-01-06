CCI directs two firms to stop collusive bidding in defence tender

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI has directed two Ludhiana-based firms to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices after finding them guilty of collusive bidding in a defence procurement tender.

The proceedings came from a reference filed by the CP Cell of the Master General of Ordnance Branch, Directorate General of Ordnance Services, under Section 19(1)(b) of the Act.

The reference alleged that Ludhiana-based firms -- KKK Mills and Sankeshwar Synthetics Pvt Ltd -- entered into an agreement resulting in collusive bidding in the tender for procurement of underpant woollen.

"Based on the evidence on record the Commission found that the quotation of identical prices, timing of submission of financial/commercial bids and similar prior conduct support the conclusion of concerted action which violates Section 3(3)(d) read with Section 3(1) of the Act," according to a release on Monday.

KKK Mills is a partnership firm while Sankeshwar Synthetics is a private limited company.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) further held that the partner of KKK Mills and the director of Sankeshwar Synthetics were also liable under Section 48 of the Act.

The CCI passed the order on January 2, 2026, under Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002, and directed the two firms to cease and desist from anti-competitive conduct. PTI HG HVA