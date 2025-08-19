CCI gives green signal for Micro Life Sciences deal

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI has given its nod for the purchase of shares in Micro Life Sciences by an entity owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The entity, Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, has made certain investments in India.

According to a CCI release on Tuesday, the proposed combination entails acquiring certain equity shares to be issued by Micro Life Sciences as well as buying around 3.06 per cent stake in the company from Bilakhia Holdings Pvt Ltd.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the deal.

Micro Life Sciences and its subsidiaries are mainly into the manufacturing of medical devices. PTI RAM MR MR