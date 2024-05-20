CCI in process of notifying revamped merger control regulations

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Competition Commission is in the process of notifying the new merger control regulations, its Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Monday.

Advertisment

Last year, the watchdog came out with various regulations for the operationalisation of the amended Competition Act.

After public consultations, it has introduced various regulations, including settlement and commitment mechanisms; turnover and income; and leniency plus.

Speaking at a function to mark the 15th annual day of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday, Kaur said the regulator is in the process of notifying the new merger control regulations.

Advertisment

The revamped merger control regulations would operationalise the deal value-based threshold for notifying transactions, according to a source in the know.

The source also said the introduction of settlement and commitment, deal value threshold for notifying mergers and acquisitions, hub and spoke cartels in the statute book and the innovative concept of leniency plus are designed to address the complexities of modern markets.

Further, the source said the regulator hopes for a good response to the settlement and commitment, and leniency plus provisions in the amended Act. PTI RAM BAL BAL