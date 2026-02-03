CCI okays Daiwa International's minority stake purchase in Ambit Wealth

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday cleared Japan-based Daiwa International Holdings' proposal to acquire a minority stake in wealth management company Ambit Wealth Pvt Ltd.

"The proposed combination envisaged as a subscription to equity shares amounting to 15.01 per cent shareholding, on a fully diluted basis, of the target (Ambit Wealth Pvt Ltd) by the acquirer (Daiwa International Holdings Inc), the regulator said in a release.

Daiwa International Holdings Inc is an intermediary management holding company, incorporated in Japan. The group undertakes investment/ financial business, with securities-related business at its core.

Ambit Wealth is a subsidiary of Ambit Pvt Ltd, is engaged in multiple business activities in India, including the provision of wealth management services.

In December 2025, Ambit Group announced that Daiwa Securities Group Inc (Daiwa) had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in Ambit Wealth Pvt Ltd (AWPL) for USD 32 million.

In a separate release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of certain shareholding of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd by AXDI LDII SPV 1 Ltd.

"The proposed combination involves the acquisition of 10.04 per cent shareholding (on a fully diluted basis) of the target (Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd) by the acquirer (AXDI LDII SPV 1 Ltd) from BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd," the regulator said.

BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd is the promoter of Aadhar Housing Finance and an affiliate of US-based investment firm Blackstone.

The acquirer is a special-purpose vehicle incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, while Aadhar Housing Finance offers retail loans and engaged in insurance distribution in the country.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace. PTI HG HG MR