CCI Projects to invest Rs 700 cr to build luxury residential tower in Mumbai region

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Realty firm CCI Projects will invest around Rs 700 crore to develop a luxury housing tower in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has launched 'Skyleap', a 53-storey premium residential tower, comprising 320 apartments.

The upcoming tower is part of a 6-acre gated community, 'Rivali Park 2', along the Western Express Highway in Borivali.

The project will be developed at an investment of Rs 700 crore, and the company expects to generate a revenue of over Rs 1,250 crore.

Mumbai-based CCI Projects Pvt Ltd, established in 2000, has already delivered over 8 towers to date. It has an under-construction portfolio of around 35 lakh sq ft.