CCI raids offices of ad agencies, IBDF across India

New Delhi: Law enforcement authorities on Tuesday launched searches at advertising agencies across the country and the top broadcasters body IBDF, sources informed NewsDrum.

The reason behind the searches remains unclear at the time of filing this report. However, sources said that the raids are apparently related to a matter involving the Competition Commission of India over the alleged price collusion.

Authorities have blocked the entries and exits of the offices of media agencies and seized the phones and laptops of employees.

Sources told NewsDrum that authorities are at GroupM’s Mumbai office at Bay 99 as well as its Gurugram offices.

IPG Mediabrands India offices in Mumbai and Gurugram are also being searched.