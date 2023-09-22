CCMB selects AWS as preferred cloud partner to drive genomic research projects

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to drive genomics research projects.

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), which operates under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), focuses on the study of genetic material, among other areas. "Understanding the genomic variation in India’s population is a government priority towards developing precision healthcare and diagnostics, and delivering them at affordable costs.

"Finding greater computing efficiency at scale is well addressed by cloud computing, but more crucially, can accelerate genomics research, enabling researchers to translate insights faster to enable drug development and drive better healthcare treatments," AWS India Leader - Public Sector (Government, Education and Healthcare) -- Pankaj Gupta said in a statement on Friday.

CCMB performed short tandem repeat (STR) genotyping -- an analysis to determine a person's DNA profile -- on 3,200 samples from the 1,000 Genomes Project, an international research effort to establish a detailed catalogue of human genetic variation -- running on AWS. CCMB was able to reduce the time taken for research analysis by up to 98 per cent, from 550 days to just nine days on average, the cloud platform provider said.

During the Amazon Public Centre Symposium, Amazon Web Services Regional Managing Director of Asia Pacific & Japan, Worldwide Public Sector, Rahul Sharma said the APAC region will be the biggest driver of global growth in 2023 as per IMF.

"This is led by innovation...and the government-led digital transformation happened across countries in this region. If you see the work that is happening in Singapore, Japan, India -- a lot of these innovations were actually led by the government. I believe government leads technology...at scale," Sharma noted.

India is at the forefront of innovation using cloud, he added.