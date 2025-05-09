CCPA cracks down on online sale of unauthorised walkie-talkies

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The government watchdog CCPA has initiated enforcement actions against sale of unauthorised walkie-talkie devices on e-commerce platforms amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

"The sale of non-compliant wireless devices not only breaches statutory obligations but may also pose significant risks to national security operations," Union Food and Consumer Minister Pralahad Joshi said in a social media post.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated the action, and the crackdown focuses on listings lacking proper operating frequency information, licensing details, and Equipment Type Approval (ETA) certification.

These violations contravene multiple legal frameworks including the Consumer Protection Act, Indian Telegraph Act, and Wireless Telegraphy Act, he said.

The Minister said the CCPA will issue formal guidelines under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, aimed at strengthening compliance and consumer safeguards in digital marketplaces.

Sellers have been directed to adhere strictly to all applicable regulatory standards to uphold consumer rights and prevent unlawful trade practices, he added.