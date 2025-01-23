CCPA has issued notice to Apple Over iPhone performance issues: Joshi

New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday said the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Apple Inc regarding alleged performance problems with iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update.

"The department, after examining consumer grievances, has issued a notice to Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter," Joshi said in a social media post.

After receiving complaints on the National Consumer Helpline regarding performance issues in #iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update, the department, after examining these grievances, has issued a notice to #Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 23, 2025

The notice seeks Apple's explanation regarding reported technical issues with the software update.

The complaints have been received on the National Consumer Helpline regarding the performance issues of iPhones.

The notice marks the latest regulatory scrutiny of the technology giant's operations in India, a key growth market for smartphone manufacturers.