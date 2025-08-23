CCPA imposes Rs 3 lakh fine on VLCC for misleading ads on slimming treatments

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on VLCC Ltd for publishing misleading advertisements related to slimming treatments.

In a statement on Saturday, the Department of Consumer Affairs said the penalty has been imposed on VLCC "for publishing misleading advertisements regarding fat-loss and slimming treatments through the use of the US-FDA approved CoolSculpting procedure/machine."

The department said the VLCC matter came into notice through a complaint and monitoring of ads in the beauty sector.

"On examination, it was found that VLCC was making exaggerated claims of drastic weight loss and inch reduction within a single session, which went far beyond the actual approval granted to the CoolSculpting machine, thereby misleading consumers," the statement said.

During the investigation, CCPA found that VLCC's advertisements projected CoolSculpting and related procedures as a permanent weight-loss and size-reduction solution.

CCPA imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on VLCC and also issued certain advisories which should be strictly followed in its future advertisements.