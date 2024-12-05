CCPA seeks more info from Ola Electric on consumer complaints

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority has sought additional documents and information from Ola Electric with regards to the show cause notice issued in October related to 10,644 complaints, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Thursday.

The company has received further communication from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) by email on December 4, 2024, seeking additional documents and information in relation to the previous response submitted by the company, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The matter is with reference to the show cause notice received by the company in October, it added.

On October 22, the company stated that out of 10,644 complaints received from CCPA, it has resolved 99.1 per cent of the complaints.

Earlier on October 7, the CCPA has issued a notice to the company for "alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices".

"The CCPA has provided a timeline of 15 days from the date of email communication for the company to submit the response in respect of seeking additional documents and information," the company said, adding that it would ensure a timely response within the specified timeframe.

Last month, CCPA ordered a detailed probe into complaints related to alleged "deficiencies" in services and electric two-wheelers manufactured by Ola Electric.