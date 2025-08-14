CDSL arm CVL gets Sebi's NOC to set up separate business unit in GIFT-IFSC

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) CDSL Ventures, KYC Registration Agency and a subsidiary of the depository Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, on Thursday said it has received a 'no objection' from markets regulator Sebi to set up a separate business unit at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

The proposed business unit will be registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as a KYC Registration Agency. PTI SP SP DR DR