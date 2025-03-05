CEA issues guidelines for efficient utilization of optical fibers

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has issued guidelines to promote efficient allocation, sharing, and utilization of optical fibers that will contribute to a better resource management across the power sector.

These guidelines aim to provide a clear and standardized framework for the allocation and sharing of fiber cores of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW)/Under Ground Fiber Optic (UGFO) Cable for power system applications, a power ministry statement said.

It said the guidelines establish a structured approach to fiber allocation, safeguarding power system communication needs and mitigating future conflicts.

A well-defined framework has been outlined to facilitate the sharing of spare fiber capacity among various stakeholders, including Central Transmission Utilities (CTUs), State Transmission Utilities (STUs), Transmission Service Providers (TSPs), and other entities.

Leasing of spare fibers for non-grid applications is permitted provided it doesn't compromise future grid requirements.

All leasing contracts to include a termination clause, mandating maximum of 18-month notice period to reclaim fiber cores for grid applications whenever required.

The guidelines emphasise the need for assessment of future grid communication needs and adherence to applicable CEA/CERC/SERC regulations.

Utilities will be encouraged to plan and install OPGW with 48/96 fiber cores to provide sufficient capacity for last-mile connectivity, future expansions, and LILO requirements, leveraging the Right of Way (ROW) effectively.

A comprehensive database to be maintained to monitor the allocation and utilization of OPGW fibers, ensuring transparency and accountability.