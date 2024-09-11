Ceat commissions new line at Chennai plant to produce truck, bus radial tyres

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Tyre maker Ceat on Wednesday said it has commissioned a new line for rolling out truck and bus radials at its Chennai-based manufacturing plant.

The new line will progressively reach a production capacity of 1,500 tyres daily over the next 12 months and marks a significant milestone in the company's drive to expand its footprint in international markets, Ceat in a statement said.

The company already rolls out passenger car radial tyres and motorcycle radial tyres, it added.

The expansion ensures that Ceat is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of high-performance vehicles both in the domestic and international markets, the tyre maker said.

"The inauguration of the truck bus radial line at our export-centric Chennai plant is a key step in the company's global expansion strategy of offering a complete range of tyres across markets, including Europe and the US," Ceat Managing Director and CEO Arnab Banerjee said.

This investment reaffirms Ceat's dedication to delivering innovative solutions to customers worldwide, he added. PTI MSS BAL BAL