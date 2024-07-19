Ceat inks 2-year partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Tyre maker Ceat on Friday said it has joined hands with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the Bundesliga champions and DFB Cup winners.

The two-year partnership designates the company as the premium tyre partner for the next two seasons, effective immediately, and will run until June 30, 2026.

"This is especially significant as both Ceat and Bayer 04 Leverkusen boast of rich heritage, each with over 100 years of history, making this partnership a fusion of two historic brands," Ceat MD and CEO Arnab Banerjee said in a statement.

Ceat CMO Lakshmi Narayanan B said the tyre maker has a strong global presence with operations and state-of-the-art R&D facility in Germany.

"Through this partnership, we gain the opportunity to connect with our German consumers. We believe this collaboration will also resonate strongly with Indian football audiences, inspiring passion and support for both, the sport and our brand in this vibrant market," he added.

The contractual rights of Ceat as the new official premium and tyre partner include extensive TV presence through LED perimeter boards, cam carpets on the touchlines, and substitution boards at Werkself matches at the BayArena, the company stated.

Additionally, it will have a prominent presence on media backdrops at Bundesliga press conferences and during matches, it added.

Besides, the official Bayer 04 Leverkusen team bus will be equipped with Ceat tyres.

"We are delighted to welcome Ceat as a new strong, international partner at Bayer 04," Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fußball GmbH Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer Markus Breglec stated.

Ceat has a long-standing association with Indian cricket through strategic partnerships.