CEAT MD Arnab Banerjee elected ATMA Chairman

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association on Friday said Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director (MD) & CEO of CEAT Ltd has been elected as its new Chairman.

Banerjee was elected at the Managing Committee Meeting (MCM) of the association held on Thursday evening, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said in a statement.

He takes over from Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre and Industries.

Having joined CEAT in 2005 as Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Banerjee held several roles and was the Chief Operating Officer at CEAT since 2018 prior to taking over his current role, the statement said.

An alumnus of the Harvard Business School, IIM Kolkata, and IIT Kharagpur, Banerjee also holds an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) Certification.

ATMA members include Apollo Tyres, Bridgestone India, CEAT, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, MRF and TVS Tyres. PTI RKL DR