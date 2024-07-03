Ceat names Vishal Pawar Senior VP Global Sales, Supply Chain

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Tyre maker Ceat on Tuesday said it has elevated Vishal Pawar to the role of Senior Vice President - Global Sales and Supply Chain.

Pawar, who was leading the replacement sales as Vice President, will succeed Saurav Mukherjee, who has resigned after a stint of over four years in the role.

"His (Pawar) deep understanding of the industry, combined with his strategic vision and leadership capabilities, makes him the perfect fit to drive our global sales and supply chain initiatives," Ceat MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee said in a statement. PTI MSS MSS MR