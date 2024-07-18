Ceat net profit rises 7 pc to Rs 154 cr in Q1; revenue increases to Rs 3,193 cr

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Tyre maker Ceat on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 7 per cent to Rs 154 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 144 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 3,193 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 2,935 crore in the year-ago period, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"We are encouraged by the strong growth we've had in the replacement and export segments across all categories during the quarter," Ceat MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee said.

Despite facing margin pressure from significant increases in raw material costs and ocean freight, the company is actively mitigating these challenges through strategic price adjustments, he added.

"Our strategic focus on premiumising passenger car tyres has begun to yield positive results. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued momentum in volume throughout Q2 and beyond," Banerjee stated.

Additionally, the company is front-loading its capex this year to be well-prepared to meet rising demand, he added.

Shares of Ceat on Thursday ended 1.58 per cent up at Rs 2,768.85 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS HVA