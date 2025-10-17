Ceat Q2 net profit rises 54 pc to Rs 186 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Tyre maker Ceat on Friday reported a 54 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 186 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 121 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,773 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 3,304 crore in the year-ago period, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"We have maintained strong double-digit growth this quarter, with revenue rising by approximately 12 per cent," Ceat MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee said.

One of the key developments in this quarter has been a reduction in GST rates on tyres and vehicles, which the company expects will have a positive impact on demand across domestic categories, he added.

"Looking ahead, with a positive growth momentum, we look forward to double-digit growth in the second half of the year," Banerjee said.

Shares of the company ended 0.95 per cent up at Rs 3,733.10 apiece on the BSE.