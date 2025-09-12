CEAT reduces tyre prices to pass on GST cut benefit

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) CEAT Ltd on Friday announced price cut across its entire range of tyres to pass on the benefits of the GST rate reduction.

The company will be passing on 100 per cent of the benefit to their channel and customers as GST on new pneumatic tyres has been reduced to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, while tractor tyres and tubes will attract a reduced GST rate of 5 per cent, CEAT said in a statement.

The reduced prices, reflecting the new GST rates, will be applicable on all CEAT products effective September 22, 2025, it added.

"The reduced GST slabs will greatly benefit the tyre industry and consumers alike. Not only will it lower the cost of owning and operating a vehicle for customers across various segments but, by making tyres more affordable to replace, it will also make our roads safer," CEAT Managing Director & CEO Arnab Banerjee said.

He further said,"All in all, the move will spur formalisation and greater compliance, while also fostering sustainable growth in the sector."