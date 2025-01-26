Ceigall India bags contract for 25.24-km six-lane Southern Ludhiana Bypass

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Ceigall India on Sunday said it has bagged the contract for the development of a 25.24 km, six-lane greenfield southern Ludhiana Bypass.

The company in a statement said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of the six-lane greenfield southern Ludhiana Bypass, starting near Rajgarh village to the Delhi-Katra Expressway (NE-5) near Ballowal village.

Ceigall India said its winning bid for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is Rs 923 crore.

The project is a vital component of the Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor and will be executed under the hybrid annuity model in Punjab, the statement added.

Notably, this project was previously awarded to Ceigall India in June 2022 for a bid of Rs 702 crore but was amicably revoked due to the unavailability of the construction site, it added.

"This project is a testament to our expertise and resilience in the infrastructure sector," said Ramneek Sehgal, Managing Director Ceigall India.

Sehgal further said, "we informed our investors that we anticipate securing contracts totaling approximately Rs 5,000 crore by the end of the financial year on March 31, 2025." Ceigall India was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Ludhiana, Punjab. Its business is engaged in the construction, upgradation and maintenance of roads, including national and state highways, and bridges. PTI BKS DRR