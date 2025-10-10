Ceigall India gets Rs 6.61 cr arbitration award from Arbitral Tribunal

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Engineering firm Ceigall India on Friday said that it has secured a Rs 6.61 crore arbitration award along with future interest of 12 per cent from the arbitral tribunal.

In addition to the monetary award, the Punjab Public Works Department has also been directed to release a Bank Guarantee of Rs 80 lakh provided earlier by the company, a company statement said.

The award, amounting to Rs 6.61 crore along with future interest at 12 per cent per annum effective from 9 October 2025, has been granted in connection with the company’s project for 'construction of internal roads, estate public health services & campus lighting at the Interim Airport Terminal, Halwara IAF Station, District Ludhiana (EPC Mode).

"The Arbitral Tribunal’s award in our favour reinforces Ceigall’s execution credibility and adherence to contractual commitments. This positive outcome not only strengthens our financial position but also highlights our ability to navigate complex infrastructure mandates with integrity and resilience," Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ceigall India, said in the statement.

The arbitration award is expected to have a positive financial impact on the company, further strengthening its position as a trusted EPC partner in India’s infrastructure development sector.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialised structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. PTI KKS 1.0.0 MR