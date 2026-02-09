Ceigall India net profit grows to over Rs 72 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Ceigall India on Monday posted over 2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.4 crore in the December quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 70.7 crore in the October-December period of 2024-25, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 991.1 crore from Rs 830.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In a statement, the company's CMD Ramneek Sehgal said, "We delivered steady operational performance during Q3 and the nine months ended December 2025, supported by execution momentum across our core EPC portfolio and growing contributions from diversified verticals." For 9M (April-December) FY26, consolidated revenue was at Rs 2,635.9 crore and profit after (PAT) of Rs 179.9 crore.

As of December 31, 2025, the company's total order book stood at Rs 13,295.1 million, providing healthy revenue visibility, he said.

Ceigall India Limited is an infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company. The company's expertise spans the design and construction of elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, expressways, and runways. PTI ABI MR