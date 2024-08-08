Ceigall India secures orders worth Rs 1,042 crore

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Infrastructure construction company Ceigall India on Thursday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,042 crore for development of Kanpur Central Bus Terminal and Bhubaneshwar Metro Project-Phase I.

In a statement, the Ludhiana-based company said the Bhubaneshwar Metro Project in Odisha includes the construction of an extensive metro rail network that will enhance connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and promote economic growth within the region.

The project is estimated to be completed in 3 years and will enhance urban mobility, reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality, according to the statement.

The Kanpur Central Bus Terminal project in Uttar Pradesh will encompass the construction of a modern bus terminal and a comprehensive commercial complex.

This project is estimated to be completed in 2 years and will enhance public transportation infrastructure, economic growth and urban revitalisation, it said.

"The orders will surely take the company to new heights of growth and success with the emergence of a new Ceigall 2.0 version," Ceigall India Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal said.