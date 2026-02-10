Ceigall India's shares hit 52-week high after bagging Rs 1,700 cr solar project

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Shares of Ceigall India surged more than 8 per cent to hit their 52-week high on the bourses on Tuesday after the company announced that it had bagged a solar project from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd worth Rs 1,700 crore.

The stock jumped 8.52 per cent to Rs 308.30 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip of the company advanced by 7.54 per cent to Rs 307.90, also marking its yearly peak.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 337.32 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 84,403.07, while the NSE Nifty went up 93.45 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 25,960.75 in the morning session.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Ceigall India said it has secured a 220 MW solar project integrated with battery energy storage system worth Rs 1,700 crore from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd.

Ceigall India on Monday reported over 2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.4 crore in the December quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 70.7 crore in the October-December period of 2024-25, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 991.1 crore from Rs 830.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added. PTI HG HG DR DR