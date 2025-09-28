Ceigall, JV partner secure infra project worth Rs 509 crore in Punjab

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) EPC player Ceigall India on Sunday announced that it has bagged an infrastructure project worth Rs 509.20 crore in a joint venture with JSP Projects.

The JV has been awarded the project from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to develop the project in Mohali, a Ceigall India statement said.

The contract includes the construction of internal roads and associated civil, public health, and electrical works. It is to be executed within 24 months under an item-rate contract.

Ceigall Chairman and Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal said, "The Aerotropolis project is a transformative urban initiative, and we are proud to contribute to building resilient infrastructure that will support connectivity, growth, and sustainable urban development in the region. Through our JV with JSPPPL, we are committed to delivering this project with efficiency, innovation, and uncompromising quality".

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, undertaking specialised structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways.