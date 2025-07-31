Ceinsys Tech posts Rs 31.6 cr PAT in June qtr

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Infra Tech firm Ceinsys Tech said on Thursday posted Rs 31.6 crore profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.91 crore in the year-ago period, Ceinsys said in a statement.

Revenue from operations for the quarter surged year-on-year to Rs 156.60 crore from Rs 73.84 crore in the June quarter of last year, driven by the execution of major infrastructure projects secured in FY25, it said in the statement.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew 110 per cent over the corresponding period in FY25.

This growth was primarily anchored by the ramp-up of key state-level projects, including the Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project and an IoT-based Water and Sanitation initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission, both awarded by the Government of Maharashtra, Ciensys said.

As of June 30, 2025, the company's order book stood at Rs 1,197 crore, as per the statement.

"The strong Q1 numbers reflect not just performance, but the quality of mandates we secured last year and are now executing. With continued traction in core sectors, our pipeline has deepened, further setting us up for sustained growth," Ceinsys Tech Ltd CEO Prashant Kamat said. PTI IAS TRB