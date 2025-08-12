Celcius Logistics enters pharma cold supply chain with Rs 50 cr investment

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Celcius Logistics on Tuesday announced the launch of Celcius+, a specialised logistics arm dedicated to the seamless management of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Designed to meet the sector's stringent requirements for temperature control, compliance, and real-time visibility, Celcius+ ensures medicines, vaccines, and other sensitive products are transported with maximum safety and efficiency, the company said in a statement.

Initially, Celcius will invest Rs 50 crore to create a dedicated pharma fleet and support infrastructure, with a goal of achieving Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) from this segment in the next 18 months, it added.

Of this, Rs 35 crore will be allocated towards deploying 100 new reefer vehicles for Celcius+ along key pharmaceutical corridors across India, it said.

A further Rs 10–15 crore is being earmarked to build a robust pharma courier system tailored to serve high-demand urban and semi-urban markets.

To support this rapid expansion, Celcius will add 30–40 specialised team members with expertise in pharma logistics, operations, and regulatory compliance, it noted.

"Our investment in this vertical marks the beginning of a focused journey to bridge gaps in pharma distribution with tech-backed, GDP-compliant solutions. This initiative is in line with Celcius Logistics' mission to bridge cold chain gaps, reduce wastage, and enable safe, timely deliveries for life-saving products," Celcius Logistics CEO Swarup Bose said.