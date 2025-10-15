Celcius Logistics joins hands with Switch Mobility to deploy 350 e-reefer trucks

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Celcius Logistics on Wednesday said it has tied up with Switch Mobility for the deployment of 350 electric reefer vehicles to cater to the needs of multiple businesses.

The Mumbai-based firm has already acquired and deployed 100 units and aims to roll out the remaining 250 trucks by the end of FY26.

In an interaction with PTI, Celcius Logistics Founder & CEO Swarup Bose said the company intends to invest around Rs 150 crore on expanding truck fleet, developing cold storage hubs and charging infrastructure along major logistics corridors.

The 3.5-ton electric reefer trucks, developed by Switch Mobility, will be used for the transport of temperature-sensitive goods such as dairy, pharmaceuticals, fruits and vegetables, seafood, and frozen foods.

Each unit can maintain temperatures between –25°C and +25°C, covering a range of cold-chain requirements.

"This is India's largest EV reefer fleet deployment, and our engagement with Switch Mobility will help advance cold-chain electrification in the country," Bose stated.

Celcius Green will begin the first phase of operations in Delhi with immediate effect, followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, he said.

The Mumbai-based firm has raised Rs 410 crore from investors so far.

"Our partnership with Celcius Logistics marks a key milestone in advancing electric mobility into the cold chain segment - one of the most demanding areas of logistics," Switch Mobility CEO Ganesh Mani said.

Since its inception, Switch, a part of Hinduja Group, has delivered over 1,950 electric buses to various customers. PTI MSS MSS SHW