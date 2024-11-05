Celebi to carry out ground handling work for Thai AirAsia's flights in India

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Ground handling operator Celebi India on Tuesday said it will carry out ground handling work for Thai AirAsia's new flights between Bangkok and Hyderabad, which commenced operations from October 27.

A budget carrier, Thai AirAsia is a joint venture between Malaysian airline AirAsia and Thailand's Asia Aviation, offering domestic and international flights from Bangkok and other cities in Thailand.

The collaboration comes as Thai AirAsia expands its footprint in India by launching four direct weekly flights connecting Hyderabad with Bangkok, Celebi India said, adding it also signifies the increasing demand for international travel across India.

"Celebi's collaboration with Thai AirAsia at Hyderabad represents a significant step forward in our mission to expand our services across key airports in India. Passenger traffic between India and Thailand has increased significantly in recent months, especially with factors like visa-free entry scheme extended by Thailand," said Tauseef Khan, CEO of Celebi Ground Handling India.

The countries (India and Thailand) have agreed to add up to 7,000 extra flight seats per week for flights between their major cities, starting in November 2024 which is going to make efficient, reliable and scalable ground-handling service imperative, he stated.

" The partnership with Thai AirAsia will help us cater to this growing need and enhance the travel experience for their passengers. We look forward to contributing to the continued development of a world-class aviation ecosystem in India," Khan added. PTI IAS MR MR MR