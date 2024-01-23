Cement makers to add 150-160 mtpa capacity by fiscal 2028: Crisil

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) The cement industry in the country is expected to add 150 to 160 million tonne per annum (mtpa) capacity in the next five years starting this fiscal, according to Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics report released on Tuesday.

The addition to the capacity will be through both organic and inorganic routes, with an eye on the anticipated demand growth in infrastructure and housing sectors.

Presently, the total cement manufacturing capacity in India is around 595 mtpa, with 119 mtpa added in the last five financial years, the report said.

The report said as much as 70 to 75 mtpa of the capacity addition is expected to be commissioned next financial year, with around 55 per cent concentrated in the eastern and central regions of the country.

Large players will account for 50 to 55 per cent of planned capacity addition, according to the report.

The report said that robust demand in the last two fiscal had bolstered the balance sheet of the big players and some of the mid-sized ones, prompting them to expand capacities.

In the current fiscal, the demand for cement is projected to grow by 10 to 12 per cent, driven by the government's push for affordable housing, the report said.

With incremental supply and heightened competition, price growth of cement will be limited to zero and one per cent, maintaining prices at Rs 390 to Rs 395 per 50 kg bag.

In the next fiscal, the Crisil agency said that demand will grow at a moderate between four to six per cent, while rising material costs will lead to an uptick in prices to Rs 400 and Rs 405 per 50 kg bag. PTI dc RG