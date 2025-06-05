Central Bank acquires 25.18% stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance

New Delhi: State-owned Central Bank of India on Thursday said it has acquired a 25.18 per cent stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILICL) for a cash consideration of Rs 57 crore as part of the insolvency process.

With the acquisition of 65,43,80,439 shares on Wednesday (June 4), the bank has ventured into the insurance sector, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

At present, Central Bank of India has 25.28 per cent stake in FGILICL, which had earned a gross written premium of Rs 1,810.53 crore in FY24.

The CCI has also approved a 25.18 per cent equity stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd (FGILICL) through a bid/resolution plan submitted by Central Bank of India under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016.

FGILICL offers savings insurance, investment plans (ULIP), term insurance plans, health insurance plans, child plans, retirement plans, rural insurance plans, and group insurance plans.

In August last year, Central Bank of India announced that it emerged as the successful bidder for the stake acquisition of debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) in life and general insurance ventures.

The Mumbai-based bank had said it has been declared the successful bidder by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the sale of Category 1 assets of Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd and Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd.

Future Enterprises owned a 25 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance and a 33 per cent stake in Future Generali Life Insurance.

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd is headquartered in Mumbai and was incorporated in 2006.

The company has a presence in more than 1,300 owned and partnered locations in India and offers total insurance solutions across both individual and group fronts.

Generali is the largest shareholder in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd with a stake of 73.99 per cent.