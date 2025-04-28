Central Bank of India sees 28% profit surge in Q4 FY25 as bad loans decline

New Delhi: State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday reported 28 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 1,034 crore for March quarter FY25, helped by a decline in bad loans.

The Mumbai-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 807 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 10,433 crore from Rs 9,699 crore a year ago, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 8,619 crore from Rs 8,337 crore earlier.

However, Net Interest Income (NII) in the quarter declined to Rs 3,399 crore from Rs 3,541 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) moderated to 3.18 per cent of gross advances as compared to 4.5 per cent by the end of March 2024.

Similarly, Net NPAs came down to 0.55 per cent of the advances over 1.23 per cent at the end of 2024.

As a result, total provision during the quarter eased to Rs 969 crore as against Rs 1,257 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 96.54 per cent as on March 31, 2025.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio rose to 17.02 per cent from 15.08 per cent at the end of FY24.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the bank reported 78 per cent increase in profit at Rs 3,785 crore as against Rs 2,549 crore in the previous year.

The bank's total income during the financial year rose to Rs 39,521 crore as against Rs 35,434 crore a year ago.

NII rose by 7.7 per cent to Rs 13,897 crore from Rs 12,896 crore in the previous year. Net Interest Margin in the year stood at 3.08 per cent as against 2.92 per cent for the year ended March 2024.

The bank's board has recommended dividend of 18 paise per equity share or 1.87 per cent of the face value of Rs 10 each for 2024-25.

Besides, the board approved the bank's capital raising plan for 2025-26 aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore through Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue or any other mode as per the requirement.