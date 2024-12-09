Central Ground Water Authority imposes Rs 1 lakh penalty on Patanjali Foods

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Patanjali Foods Ltd on Monday said Central Ground Water Authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on it for violation of some rule.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the Central Ground Water Authority, New Delhi has imposed the penalty for "Violation of non-fulfilment of previous NOC (no objection certificate) recharge criteria under Central Ground Water Regulations".

"There is no material impact on financial or operational activities, except to the extent of penalty amount of Rs 1 lakh only imposed," it said.

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Group firm Patanjali Foods Ltd is one of the leading edible oil firms in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW