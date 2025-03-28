Central GST offices to remain open on March 29-31

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Central GST (CGST) field offices will remain open on March 29-31, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Friday.

The CBIC directive came days after a similar directive from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) regarding income tax department offices "to facilitate completion of pending departmental work.

The ongoing financial year 2024-25 ends on March 31.

The income tax and CGST offices across the country will remain open despite the weekend and Eid-al-Fitr, which may fall on Monday.

"All field formations of of CGST shall remain open on March 29, March 30 and March 31, 2025, and the same will be treated as working days," the CBIC said in its directions to Chief Commissioners.

March 31, 2025, being the last day of the current financial year, all government payments and settlements pertaining to the fiscal have to be completed by that day.

March 31 is also the last date for filing updated ITRs for AY 2023-24. PTI JD TRB